Whales spotted in Greenock harbour

Whales spotted swimming in Greenock harbour
A pod of whales has caused a stir after popping up in a harbour in Greenock on Saturday evening.
Greenock Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to the East India/Victoria Harbour area as crowds gathered to watch the northern bottlenose whales.
The coastguard kept watch with British Divers Marine Life Rescue and said the whales left the harbour safely at the overnight high tide.
23 Aug 2020
