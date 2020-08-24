'I feel like I'm on a different planet'

Video

The coronavirus pandemic has changed all our lives but it has been particularly challenging for those who live with a disability.

Vicky Haylott is blind, as is her husband and eldest son. She believes the Covid-19 lockdown changes have set back the fight for disability rights.

Disclosure: Locked Down and Shut Out will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Monday 24 August at 19:30, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.