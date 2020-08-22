Waverley sets sail again after major overhaul

Video

The 70-year-old Waverley paddle steamer has set sail for the first time in two years.

The historic ship resumed service with a cruise on the Clyde following extensive boiler repairs.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a significant reduction in the number of passengers allowed on board.

The ship, described as the world's last seagoing paddle steamer, missed the 2019 season as it waited for repairs.