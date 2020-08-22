Waverley sets sail again after major overhaul

Media player
Waverley paddle steamer finally sets sail after two years
The 70-year-old Waverley paddle steamer has set sail for the first time in two years.
The historic ship resumed service with a cruise on the Clyde following extensive boiler repairs.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a significant reduction in the number of passengers allowed on board.
The ship, described as the world's last seagoing paddle steamer, missed the 2019 season as it waited for repairs.
22 Aug 2020
