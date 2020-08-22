Meet the women embracing their grey roots
With hairdressers' doors closed for much of lockdown, silver streaks appeared across the country.

While some women rushed back for a cut and colour - others embraced the change, turning their backs on boxed dyes forever and choosing to grow grey gracefully.

The Nine's Emma Clifford-Bell has spoken to four women about resisting the pressure to return to the salon chair.

