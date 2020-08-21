Media player
Stonehaven derailment: Landslip train had reached almost 73mph
A train which derailed when it hit a landslip in Aberdeenshire was travelling at almost the maximum speed for the stretch of track.
The driver, a conductor and a passenger died in the derailment near Stonehaven earlier in August. Six others were injured.
The train struck the landslip following heavy rain. An initial report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said its speed had reached 72.8 mph.
21 Aug 2020
