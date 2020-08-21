Food factory outbreak households told to isolate

Video

The first minister has extended self-isolation rules after a coronavirus cluster linked to a food processing factory.

As well as more than 1,000 staff from the 2 Sisters plant in Coupar Angus, all of their households, including children, must self-isolate until the end of the month.

Speaking at her latest Covid briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said support was being put in place to help those affected.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed the number of cases linked to the outbreak now stands at 68.