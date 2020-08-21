Media player
Douglas Ross: 'I will stand up to Boris when needed'
In the second of a series of interviews BBC Scotland is conducting with Scottish party leaders, Douglas Ross has said he is not afraid to "stand up" to Boris Johnson should he think the prime minister has got "it wrong".
The leader of the Scottish Conservatives said he did not agree with Dominic Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle during lockdown and thinks mistakes have been made in the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
21 Aug 2020
