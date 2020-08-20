Media player
Coronavirus: Police to have powers to shut down parties
Scottish police are being given the powers to break up large house parties in the battle against coronavirus.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out the move as she was outlining her latest update on lockdown restrictions.
Ms Sturgeon highlighted recent Covid clusters and said police would have the powers to disperse large indoor gatherings, which she described as a significant risk.
20 Aug 2020
