Police to have powers to shut down parties

Video

Scottish police are being given the powers to break up large house parties in the battle against coronavirus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out the move as she was outlining her latest update on lockdown restrictions.

Ms Sturgeon highlighted recent Covid clusters and said police would have the powers to disperse large indoor gatherings, which she described as a significant risk.

Read more: Coronavirus: Gyms and swimming pools to reopen on 31 August