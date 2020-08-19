Media player
Young carers: 'I couldn't see my friends for a long, long time'
Lucie, from Moodiesburn, near Glasgow, has been caring for her mum, who has cancer, for almost three years.
During the Covid-19 lockdown her mum was classed as "shielding", meaning she had to take extra care to avoid contact with people.
Lucie explains how she managed caring for her mum during lockdown.
19 Aug 2020
