Young carers: 'I couldn't see my friends for a long, long time'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Young carers: 'I couldn't see my friends for a long, long time'

Lucie, from Moodiesburn, near Glasgow, has been caring for her mum, who has cancer, for almost three years.

During the Covid-19 lockdown her mum was classed as "shielding", meaning she had to take extra care to avoid contact with people.

Lucie explains how she managed caring for her mum during lockdown.

  • 19 Aug 2020