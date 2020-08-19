Derailment relatives gather for one minute silence
Train derailment: Relatives gather for one minute silence

Relatives of the men who lost their lives in the train derailment were among those who gathered in Aberdeen station for a one-minute silence.

Stations fell silent across the UK to honour three men killed in the train derailment in Aberdeenshire a week ago.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died near Stonehaven. Six others were injured.

  • 19 Aug 2020
