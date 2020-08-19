Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Train derailment: Relatives gather for one minute silence
Relatives of the men who lost their lives in the train derailment were among those who gathered in Aberdeen station for a one-minute silence.
Stations fell silent across the UK to honour three men killed in the train derailment in Aberdeenshire a week ago.
Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died near Stonehaven. Six others were injured.
More on this story: Minute's silence honours victims
-
19 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53835394/train-derailment-relatives-gather-for-one-minute-silenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window