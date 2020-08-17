National Gallery and Kelvingrove museums reopen
Video

Some of Scotland's biggest museums have opened their doors to the public for the first time since lockdown.

Visitors can now book online for the National Gallery in Edinburgh and the Kelvingrove museum in Glasgow.

Online booking is part of a range of hygiene measures which include one-way systems and reduced visitor numbers.

