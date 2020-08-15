'Hiring a boat to beat quarantine by minutes'

Video

A group of musicians beat the France quarantine rules with just 10 minutes to spare - after chartering a fishing boat to get them back to the UK.

After a five hour Channel crossing, eight members of the Scotland-based Dunedin Consort arrived at Hayling Island in Hampshire at 03:50.

They made the last-minute dash after a performance in Lessay Abbey, Normandy, on Friday night.

It was the first concert by the baroque ensemble since lockdown began in March.

They were among thousands of British people who were trying to get home before the 14-day quarantine requirement came into force at 04:00.