'Working in the shipyards made my Covid worse'

Gordon Kay spent nine weeks in hospital battling Covid-19.

He worked for years in the shipyards of Inverclyde in the 1970s.

The former yard worker believes asbestosis, from his time in the yards, made his condition worse as he battled the virus.

With pockets of poor health, could it have been predicted that the town would be so severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic?

