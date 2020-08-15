Continuing home education after lockdown

Media player
Continuing home education after the coronavirus lockdown
Most children across Scotland have returned to the classroom but 12-year-old Aedan from Aberdeenshire is not one of them. He will continue to be taught at the kitchen table by mum Cheryl.
She told BBC Scotland's The Nine programme: "We had never considered home education before lockdown but we realised that Aedan was happier, more engaged and producing a better quality of work."
15 Aug 2020
