Storm damage creates 30m hole in the Union Canal
Torrential rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday have created a 30 metre-wide hole in the Union canal.
Aerial images show part of the canal's embankment near Polmont was washed away during Wednesday's severe weather.
The breach has flooded Scotland's busiest railway line - between Edinburgh and Glasgow - resulting in its closure.
Scottish Canals said it could take months to fully repair the damage.
13 Aug 2020
