Video

Three people, including the driver and a conductor, have died after a passenger train derailed near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

The third victim was a passenger, ScotRail has confirmed.

It is thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain and thunderstorms which caused flooding and travel disruption across Scotland.

A major incident was declared and about 30 emergency service vehicles were called to the scene.

It involved the 06:38 ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street.