Three dead after passenger train derails near Stonehaven
Three people, including the driver and a conductor, have died after a passenger train derailed near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.
The third victim was a passenger, ScotRail has confirmed.
It is thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain and thunderstorms which caused flooding and travel disruption across Scotland.
A major incident was declared and about 30 emergency service vehicles were called to the scene.
It involved the 06:38 ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street.
13 Aug 2020
