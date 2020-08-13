Three dead after passenger train derails
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Three dead after passenger train derails near Stonehaven

Three people, including the driver and a conductor, have died after a passenger train derailed near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

The third victim was a passenger, ScotRail has confirmed.

It is thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain and thunderstorms which caused flooding and travel disruption across Scotland.

A major incident was declared and about 30 emergency service vehicles were called to the scene.

It involved the 06:38 ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street.

  • 13 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Multiple ambulances rush to derailed train incident