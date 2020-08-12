Media player
Train derailment: Condolences to loved ones of those who have died
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has offered her condolences after three people lost their lives in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire.
She said the rail regulator would now be carrying out an investigation into the incident.
The incident, near Stonehaven, involved the 06:38 ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street.
12 Aug 2020
