Condolences to loved ones of those who have died
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has offered her condolences after three people lost their lives in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire.

She said the rail regulator would now be carrying out an investigation into the incident.

The incident, near Stonehaven, involved the 06:38 ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street.

  • 12 Aug 2020