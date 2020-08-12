Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aerial footage of passenger train derailment in Aberdeenshire
Aerial footage shows the scene of a passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.
Three people died and six people were taken to hospital as a result of the incident.
It is thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain and thunderstorms.
12 Aug 2020
