Aerial footage: passenger train derailment
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Aerial footage of passenger train derailment in Aberdeenshire

Aerial footage shows the scene of a passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

Three people died and six people were taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

It is thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain and thunderstorms.

  • 12 Aug 2020