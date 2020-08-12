Thunderstorms bring flooding and disruption

Video

Torrential rain and thunderstorms have caused flooding and travel disruption across many parts of central and eastern Scotland.

Perth and Kinross, the Lothians, Forth Valley and the north east were the worst hit by overnight lightning strikes and heavy rain.

A major incident has been declared in Fife after emergency services said 28 people were rescued after a landslide at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park.

That also resulted in caravans being evacuated and 218 people spending the night in emergency accommodation.

A number of homes have been flooded and many schools in the area are closed.