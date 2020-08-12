Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Scottish pupils returning to schools
School pupils have been returning to classes across Scotland for the first time since the country was locked down.
A drop in coronavirus infection rates has meant that blended learning plans were replaced with a full reopening of schools.
But children will be dealing with very different classrooms, enhanced hygiene, distancing and a new routine to school life.
-
12 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window