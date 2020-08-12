Scottish pupils returning to schools
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Scottish pupils returning to schools

School pupils have been returning to classes across Scotland for the first time since the country was locked down.

A drop in coronavirus infection rates has meant that blended learning plans were replaced with a full reopening of schools.

But children will be dealing with very different classrooms, enhanced hygiene, distancing and a new routine to school life.

  • 12 Aug 2020