Major emergency response to derailed train
Emergency services called to derailed train near Stonehaven

Emergency services are dealing with a derailed train near Stonehaven.

About 30 emergency vehicles, including an air ambulance, are at the scene with more continuing to arrive.

Smoke can be seen billowing at the scene. It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

Network Rail said it was investigating.

  • 12 Aug 2020