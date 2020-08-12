Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flooding hits many parts of Scotland
Torrential rain and thunderstorms have caused flooding and travel disruption across many parts of central and eastern Scotland.
Perth and Kinross, the Lothians, Forth Valley and the north east were the worst hit by overnight lightning strikes and heavy rain.
-
12 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window