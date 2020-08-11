Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scottish pupils have results upgraded in U-turn over SQA exams
Thousands of Scottish exam results are being revised upwards following concerns over the SQA assessment system.
"All downgraded awards will be withdrawn," Education Secretary John Swinney told Holyrood.
Grades are to be based on teacher estimates but any pupils who saw their grades increase after SQA modification will keep that result.
SQA awards are to be reissued with the new results.
11 Aug 2020
