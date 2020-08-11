U-turn over SQA exam results as grades increased
Scottish pupils have results upgraded in U-turn over SQA exams

Thousands of Scottish exam results are being revised upwards following concerns over the SQA assessment system.

"All downgraded awards will be withdrawn," Education Secretary John Swinney told Holyrood.

Grades are to be based on teacher estimates but any pupils who saw their grades increase after SQA modification will keep that result.

SQA awards are to be reissued with the new results.

