Coronavirus: 'Consider this the yellow card'

The first minister says the latest breach of coronavirus rules for football puts the season in jeopardy.

Scottish premier league football has only just returned and already Aberdeen and Celtic have seen players ignore guidelines.

At her latest briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said urgent talks are taking place with the clubs and that further games are set to be called off.

  • 11 Aug 2020