Nurses protest over pay in Scotland

Nurses from across Scotland have protested over pay at demonstrations in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness.

The protesters also paid tribute to colleagues who have died in the fight against Covid-19 at the "NHS Workers say No!" events.

NHS medical and dental workers, GPs and general dental practitioners in Scotland will receive a 2.8% pay rise, backdated to 1 April.

However, nurses and junior doctors were not included because they agreed a separate three-year deal in 2018.

It came after the UK government announced almost 900,000 public sector workers will get rises of up to 3.1%.

The Scottish government said nurses received a 2.95% pay increase this year and it is now working with the NHS unions to agree a timetable on next year's pay deal.

Demonstrators attending the Glasgow protest wore face masks and held two-metre lengths of blue ribbon to demonstrate social distancing.