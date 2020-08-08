Video

In the first of a series of interviews BBC Scotland is conducting with Scottish party leaders, Nicola Sturgeon has described suggestions that she is not committed to an independent Scotland as "bonkers" .

The leader of the SNP said she has worked her entire adult life to securing independence for the country but cautioned her party that any trust from voters could be easily lost.

Internal fighting would be a turn off for voters ahead of the 2021 vote, she warned.