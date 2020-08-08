Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon: 'It's bonkers to think I don't want an independent Scotland'
In the first of a series of interviews BBC Scotland is conducting with Scottish party leaders, Nicola Sturgeon has described suggestions that she is not committed to an independent Scotland as "bonkers" .
The leader of the SNP said she has worked her entire adult life to securing independence for the country but cautioned her party that any trust from voters could be easily lost.
Internal fighting would be a turn off for voters ahead of the 2021 vote, she warned.
-
08 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53701980/nicola-sturgeon-it-s-bonkers-to-think-i-don-t-want-an-independent-scotlandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window