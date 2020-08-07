Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glasgow school pupils protest over exam results
School pupils in Glasgow have joined a demonstration over the way exam results were graded.
They gathered at George Square in protest at how the Scottish Qualifications Authority moderated their grades.
The demo was organised by 17-year-old Erin Bleakley after she saw her maths grade go from an A in her prelim to a D in the final results.
-
07 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window