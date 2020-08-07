School pupils protest over SQA exam results
Glasgow school pupils protest over exam results

School pupils in Glasgow have joined a demonstration over the way exam results were graded.

They gathered at George Square in protest at how the Scottish Qualifications Authority moderated their grades.

The demo was organised by 17-year-old Erin Bleakley after she saw her maths grade go from an A in her prelim to a D in the final results.

