Aberdeen players 'blatantly broke rules' on Coronavirus
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said eight Aberdeen players “blatantly broke the rules” for professional footballers.
The players had visited a bar together in the city at the weekend.
Two players have tested positive for Covid-19 while six others who were in close proximity to them are self-isolating.
She said their behaviour was “completely unacceptable".
The game between Aberdeen and St Johnstone scheduled for tomorrow in Perth will not now go ahead.
07 Aug 2020
