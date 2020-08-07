Aberdeen players 'blatantly broke the rules'
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said eight Aberdeen players “blatantly broke the rules” for professional footballers.

The players had visited a bar together in the city at the weekend.

Two players have tested positive for Covid-19 while six others who were in close proximity to them are self-isolating.

She said their behaviour was “completely unacceptable".

The game between Aberdeen and St Johnstone scheduled for tomorrow in Perth will not now go ahead.

