Coach procession drivers 'honk for hope'
Coronavirus: Coach procession highlights the industry's troubles

About 200 coaches have been driven through Edinburgh with their horns honking to raise awareness of the struggling coach industry.

The "Honk for Hope" procession was set up by coach operators to call for more support from the Scottish government

About 20 coaches in the procession drove past the Scottish Parliament building where a piper played a lament.

The coach industry says it has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus lockdown.

  • 06 Aug 2020