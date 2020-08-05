Video

An Aberdeen bar owner has said he is “angry and disappointed” that all pubs and restaurants have to close in the city.

Colin Cameron's comments came after some pubs involved in the coronavirus cluster there decided to close their doors voluntarily earlier this week.

Lockdown restrictions have been reimposed in Aberdeen, with pubs and restaurants ordered to close by 17:00 on Wednesday.

People are being told not to travel to Aberdeen, and those living in the city face travel restrictions.

The first minister said there were now 54 cases in the "significant outbreak" and that community transmission could not be ruled out.