Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon announces new Aberdeen lockdown
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced lockdown restrictions are being reimposed in Aberdeen due to a coronavirus cluster in the city.
Pubs and restaurants will have to close from 1700 on Wednesday.
People are being told not to travel to Aberdeen, and those living in the city face travel restrictions.
Ms Sturgeon said there were now 54 cases in the "significant outbreak" and that the cluster had involved community transmission.
05 Aug 2020
