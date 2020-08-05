Media player
Coronavirus: 'I don't think people are really taking Covid seriously'
An Edinburgh man who is the only survivor from a household hit by Covid-19 has warned the public not to drop their guard against the disease.
Scott Miller was critically ill in intensive care when his mother and her partner died from the virus.
He knew nothing of their deaths until he was brought out of a medically-induced coma.
Scott shared a flat with his 76-year-old mother Norma, who had dementia, and her partner, who was 69.
05 Aug 2020
