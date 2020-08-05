Heavy rain causes landslip at Rest and Be Thankful
Heavy rain causes landslip at A83 Rest and Be Thankful

Multiple landslips have blocked the A83 Rest and Be Thankful after heavy rainfall across Argyll.

Traffic Scotland said the local Old Military Road, which has previously been used as an alternative route, had also been blocked.

The incident happened as Scotland was battered by heavy rain, causing localised flooding.

In January the road was closed for two days after being covered by 1,300 tonnes of debris.

