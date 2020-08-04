Media player
‘Exam results don’t define you - you do’
Finding out exam results can be one of the most stressful days in a young person’s life.
Whether your results are good or not what you hoped for, it will not define the rest of your life.
Here, five young Scots - Leyla, Dylan, Emmanuella, Rhys and Emma - give us their memories of their exam results day, and their advice for the next step.
04 Aug 2020
