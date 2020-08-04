National moderation played 'important role' in grades

Video

Education Secretary John Swinney has said national moderation was required to ensure Scottish qualifications gained this year maintained a high level of credibility.

He said national moderation had played an important role in grades for National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers, but added that three-quarters of the grade estimates had not required any moderation.

Exams were cancelled for the first time in history due to the coronavirus.

Results were worked out using estimates made by teachers based on the pupil's performance over the school year.