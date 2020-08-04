Self isolation is 'non-negotiable ' for close contacts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Self isolation 'non-negotiable' for close contacts

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says self isolation is 'non-negotiable' for those advised they are close contacts of coronavirus cases.

She says anyone contacted by a Test and Protect team must self isolate for 14 days, even if they have a test that shows up negative.

  • 04 Aug 2020