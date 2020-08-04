School results day in Scotland
Video

Well done - mum congratulations son on results day

Linwood High School pupils are among the tens of thousands in Scotland finding out their grades in Nationals, Highers and Advanced Higher courses.

One of the pupils is congratulated by his mum after finding out his grades.

This year's results will be based on estimates from their teachers.

