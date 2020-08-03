Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Images of large gatherings 'made me want to cry', says FM
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to think carefully about how often they need to go to a pub or restaurant.
During a Scottish government coronavirus briefing, she said images on social media of large gatherings with no physical distancing made her "want to cry".
Ms Sturgeon added that it was largely younger people who had been gathering with little or no distancing in place.
03 Aug 2020
