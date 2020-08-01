Media player
Shielding: 'It's important I start gaining confidence back'
Music teacher Kirsty Young has been shielding for the past four months. She has cystic fibrosis, meaning she is part of the group most vulnerable to Covid-19.
With shielding now paused in Scotland, Kirsty can now follow the same general advice as the rest of the population.
She is due to start a new job at a school in Falkirk and told BBC Scotland she's feeling a mixture of excitement and apprehension about returning to work.
01 Aug 2020
