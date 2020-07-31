'Learning to live without my husband who died with Covid'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sandra is learning to live without her husband who died with Covid-19

"We had a great life...I'm remembering the good times and not those last two weeks."

Sandra Wilson is learning to live without her husband Ian, who died with Covid-19 before lockdown began.

She says her new normal will never be the same as before but life goes on.

  • 31 Jul 2020