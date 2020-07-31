'Learning to live without my husband who died with Covid'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sandra is learning to live without her husband who died with Covid-19
"We had a great life...I'm remembering the good times and not those last two weeks."
Sandra Wilson is learning to live without her husband Ian, who died with Covid-19 before lockdown began.
She says her new normal will never be the same as before but life goes on.
31 Jul 2020
