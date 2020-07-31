Scottish Conservatives: Douglas Ross to stand for leader
Douglas Ross, the MP for Moray, has confirmed he will be a candidate for the Scottish Conservative leadership.

Mr Ross is widely seen as the favourite to succeed Jackson Carlaw, who quit on Thursday after less than six months in the job.

If he becomes leader, he will stand for election as an MSP in next May's Holyrood elections.

Former leader Ruth Davidson has agreed to stand in for him during First Minister's Questions until then.

