FM warns people not to visit lockdown areas of England
Nicola Sturgeon has warned people not to visit areas of England affected by new local lockdown rules.

The first minister said travel between Scotland and Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire should only be undertaken if "absolutely essential".

Anyone currently in the affected areas does not need to return to Scotland early.

But they should be "extra vigilant" in monitoring for symptoms - even after they return home.

  • 31 Jul 2020