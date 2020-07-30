Media player
FM: Stadia, gyms and pools could reopen on 14 September
Fans could be allowed into sports events from 14 September, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
Partial crowds with physical distancing would be allowed initially, with test events allowed to take place earlier with the Scottish government's permission.
However, Ms Sturgeon stressed that the dates were indicative and subject to review.
She added that gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts in Scotland could also reopen on 14 September. She said the decision would be reviewed in three weeks to see if the date could be brought forward to late August.
30 Jul 2020
