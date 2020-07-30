Media player
Jackson Carlaw says 'fresh faced' leader is needed for Scots Tories
Jackson Carlaw has resigned as the leader of the Scottish Conservatives after only six months in the job.
Mr Carlaw said he had come to the "painful conclusion" that he was not the best person to lead the case for Scotland remaining in the UK ahead of next year's Holyrood election.
He said he had therefore decided to stand down with immediate effect.
Mr Carlaw succeeded Ruth Davidson as the party's leader in February after previously acting as her deputy.
