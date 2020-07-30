Schools in Scotland to fully reopen in August

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Schools in Scotland to fully reopen from 11 August
Scotland's schools have been given the go-ahead to reopen from 11 August by the country's first minister.
Guidance issued to councils said children should "return to school as quickly and as safely as possible".
Nicola Sturgeon said she expected all pupils to be back in class full time from 18 August "at the very latest".
-
30 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53599024/coronavirus-schools-in-scotland-to-fully-reopen-from-11-augustRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window