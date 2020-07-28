FM: 'I wouldn't go on a foreign holiday right now'
'I wouldn't go on a foreign holiday right now', says Nicola Sturgeon.

The first minister has cautioned against non-essential foreign travel in light of the increase in cases of Covid-19 in popular holiday destinations and elsewhere.

Spain and its islands were removed from the UK's list of "air bridge" destinations on Saturday.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking during a Scottish government briefing on coronavirus.

