Living through lockdown when the love of your life is in a care home
Margaret and Bob have been married for 63 years.
In 2015, after suffering a stroke and breaking a hip, Bob moved into a care home.
As coronavirus spread, lockdown rules meant that Margaret - who used to visit Bob every day in his care home - was unable to visit her husband.
Margaret was "devastated", but as restrictions eased they were reunited once more for a "wee bit chat".
Margaret and Bob's story is part of a Disclosure documentary on care homes which will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Tuesday 28 July at 22:45, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
28 Jul 2020
