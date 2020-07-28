Video

Margaret and Bob have been married for 63 years.

In 2015, after suffering a stroke and breaking a hip, Bob moved into a care home.

As coronavirus spread, lockdown rules meant that Margaret - who used to visit Bob every day in his care home - was unable to visit her husband.

Margaret was "devastated", but as restrictions eased they were reunited once more for a "wee bit chat".

Margaret and Bob's story is part of a Disclosure documentary on care homes which will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Tuesday 28 July at 22:45, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.