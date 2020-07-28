Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus in care homes: 'Thousands are dead - it's too little, too late'
During the coronavirus pandemic, more people have died with the virus in Scotland's care homes than in its hospitals.
The latest figures show almost 1,900 deaths in care homes where Covid-19 is on the death certificate.
We spoke to staff from some of Scotland's care homes where there have been deaths from the virus.
To maintain their anonymity, their words have been voiced by actors.
Read more: What went wrong in Scotland's care homes?
-
28 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-53561350/coronavirus-in-care-homes-thousands-are-dead-it-s-too-little-too-lateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window