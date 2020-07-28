'Thousands are dead, it's too little, too late'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus in care homes: 'Thousands are dead - it's too little, too late'

During the coronavirus pandemic, more people have died with the virus in Scotland's care homes than in its hospitals.

The latest figures show almost 1,900 deaths in care homes where Covid-19 is on the death certificate.

We spoke to staff from some of Scotland's care homes where there have been deaths from the virus.

To maintain their anonymity, their words have been voiced by actors.

Read more: What went wrong in Scotland's care homes?

  • 28 Jul 2020
Go to next video: The Scottish pilot famous in Vietnam for Covid-19