Major blaze tears through Shetland hotel

Major blaze tears through hotel in Shetland

A hotel in Shetland has been extensively damaged in a fire.

The Moorfield Hotel in the village of Brae was reported to be alight at about 00:30. Crews from eight appliances remained at the scene on Monday morning.

The hotel had mainly been used to house oil and gas workers but was due to close soon.

All remaining staff and residents are reported to be safe and have been taken to alternative accommodation.

  • 27 Jul 2020
