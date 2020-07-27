Major blaze tears through Shetland hotel

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Major blaze tears through hotel in Shetland
A hotel in Shetland has been extensively damaged in a fire.
The Moorfield Hotel in the village of Brae was reported to be alight at about 00:30. Crews from eight appliances remained at the scene on Monday morning.
The hotel had mainly been used to house oil and gas workers but was due to close soon.
All remaining staff and residents are reported to be safe and have been taken to alternative accommodation.
-
27 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window