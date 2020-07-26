‘We knew Tenerife holiday was a risk’

Video

A Scottish journalist on holiday in Tenerife with her family has been reflecting on the news that she will have to quarantine for 14 days when she returns to the UK.

Arran Hannah, who is freelance journalist who has worked for the BBC, spoke from the Spanish holiday island at the start of her family summer break.

Scotland lifted the 14-day rule last week, but brought it back on Saturday along with the rest of the UK due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Spain.

